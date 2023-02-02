News location:

Update: Missing 11-year-old girl found

Missing… 11-year-old Ava Milliken

Update: February 2, 2.10pm: Police say missing 11-year-old Ava Milliken has been found “safe and well”.

AVA Milliken, aged 11, has not been seen or heard from since 6pm yesterday (February 1), and was last seen at Cooleman Court, Weston Creek.

Police say Ava was wearing a grey shirt, grey track pants and black Converse shoes at the time.

She is described as being Caucasian, with long, dark brown hair, blue eyes and of a slim build.

Anyone with information should call 131444.

