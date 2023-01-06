Missing girl has police concerned

POLICE hold concerns for 12-year-old Tihana Brozinic, who has not been seen or heard from since 6pm yesterday (January 6) and was last seen in Higgins.

She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 162cm (5’4”) tall, with long brown hair, brown eyes and of slim build.

Tihana is believed to be wearing grey trackpants and a black hoodie with a Croatian soccer club logo on it.

She does not have access to a mobile phone.

Tihana is known to frequent the Civic or may be in the vicinity of Exhibition Park.

Anyone with information that could help police in locate Tihana should call 131444.