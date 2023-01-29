More drugs charges for Cook man

A 36-year-old Cook man faces fresh charges of trafficking in a controlled drug other than cannabis and possession of property suspected of being the proceeds of crime after police searched a premises in Fyshwick.

The man was one of two people arrested on January 9 and charged with several offences including drug trafficking the following day.

Including the Fyshwick search and one previously in Hawker, police have seized more than $30,000 in cash, about 300 bottles of liquor, about 70 Lego sets, and equipment and documents relating to the production of drugs.