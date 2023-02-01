New Bar Association president promises ‘vigour’

MARCUS Hassall is the new president of the ACT Bar Association.

“It is a privilege to be chosen by my peers to perform the role of president,” he said.

“I look forward to discharging the role with vigour, commitment and good will and to continuing the great work of our immediate past presidents Rebecca Curran and Andrew Muller.”

Late last year the Bar Association’s immediate past president, Rebecca Curran, was appointed as a Justice of the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia (Division 1) in Sydney.

Hassall was admitted to practice in Canberra in 1994, practised as a solicitor with the Australian Government Solicitor between 1996 and 1997 and the Commonwealth DPP (in its Sydney, Darwin and Canberra Offices) between 1998 and 2010. Between 2007 and 2010 Marcus served as the National Coordinator for the Commonwealth DPP’s proceeds of crime litigation.

He was called to the Bar in 2011 and has a diverse practice including commercial, administrative, criminal, proceeds of crime and other matters and appears in both ACT and interstate superior courts.