New director named for Democracy Museum

THE Museum of Australian Democracy has announced the appointment of Stephanie Bull as director, replacing Daryl Karp, who moved to the Maritime Museum in Sydney last year.

Chair of the MoAD Board, Nick Minchin, said she would bring to her new role an appreciation of Australian history, leadership skills and governance experience, as well as an interest in audience engagement.

Bull, an honours graduate in Australian History from UNSW, has been the deputy director of the National Museum of Australia for the past five years. She started her career at the Department of Defence, before moving into the cultural sector.

After working at the Australian War Memorial in exhibition and gallery development, she joined the National Museum in exhibition development, partnerships and international engagement, as well as chief operating officer overseeing corporate services.

Andrew Harper, who has served as Acting Director for the last seven months, since Karp’s departure for Sydney, will continue at MoAD as deputy director when Bull arrives to take up her appointment on February 22.