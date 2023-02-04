New garden celebrates Marion’s legacy

THE first planting event for the new Australian native plant garden that celebrates the ongoing legacy of Marion Mahony Griffin will be held at Grevillea Park, Barton, on February 14, the the 152nd anniversary of her birth.

Inspired by the Landcare ACT Wellbeing through Nature Program and a Marion Mahony Griffin Lecture at the National Archives last year, a new environmental volunteer group has been formed to honour Mrs Griffin and her deep interest in the Australian bush.

Mahony’s watercolour perspectives of her husband Walter’s design for Canberra, the new Australian capital, were instrumental in securing first prize in the international competition for the plan of the city. In 1914, the couple moved to Australia to oversee the building of Canberra.

Peter Graves, chair of the Canberra chapter of the Walter Burley Griffin Society said: “It is so wonderful to see this new group forming with the intent of honouring Marion, her love of the Australian bush and its colours, and her place in Canberra.”

At the first planting event interested volunteers will learn about native plants and engage in the restorative benefits of communing with nature. The new group has been formed with support from the Canberra Interfaith Forum, the Walter Burley Griffin Society, and Landcare ACT’s Wellbeing through Nature program.

At the Environment, Meditation and Healing Garden, Grevillea Park, 5 Menindee Drive, Barton, 4pm-6pm, February 14. Anyone interested can register here.