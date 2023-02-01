New roofs for Dickson and Melba colleges

DICKSON College and both campuses of Melba Copland are set to receive roof upgrades worth $10.9 million.
Education Minister Yvette Berry said: “As our schools age, from time-to-time they require additional investments to ensure the infrastructure is up to the standard we expect.
“For Dickson College and Melba Copland Secondary and College campuses, the time has come for us to undertake this work.”
