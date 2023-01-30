News location:

Canberra CityNews

Tuesday, January 31, 2023

New school built in ‘record time’

Big first-day assembly at the new Googong Public School.

THE inaugural students of the new $57.5 million Googong Public School have been welcomed for the start of the 2023 school year.

Member for Monaro Nichole Overall said: “This school is a great example of the modern methods of construction with all the components and elements manufactured off site and delivery of a brand new school in record time.”

The new school has 30 flexible learning spaces, three support classrooms, administration facilities, a library, hall and covered outdoor learning area. Some works will continue in 2023 including landscaping the remaining play space and installing play equipment and a permanent kiss and drop zone on Wilkins Way.

