New sports pavilion set to be built at Phillip oval

CONSTRUCTION of a new, standalone community sports pavilion at the Phillip District Enclosed Oval, on the corner of Ainsworth Street and Albermarle Place, is set to start, the ACT government says.

The existing Michael O’Connor Grandstand will also be refurbished plus there will be LED lighting upgrades, general oval upgrades and additional car parking spaces.

The government says design and consultation for the upgrade is complete, with input from the community as well as local sporting organisations including Canberra Royals Rugby Union Football Club, Canberra Region Rugby League, Woden Valley Rams Rugby League Club, Weston Creek Molonglo Cricket Club and Cricket ACT.