No deaths and covid cases falling in Canberra

ACT COVID-19 weekly case numbers have dropped to 806, with no covid-related deaths recorded in the latest report from ACT Health.

These numbers are down from last week’s 1012 and six covid-related deaths.

Of the 806 cases reported in today’s update, 290 were detected via PCR and 516 via RAT.

There are 32 active cases in hospital with the virus, with one person in the intensive care unit but not requiring ventilation.

Since March 2020 Canberra has recorded a total of 230,238 COVID-19 cases, and 148 lives lost.