NSW declares total fire ban around ACT

THE NSW Rural Fire Service has declared total fire bans in districts surrounding the ACT for tomorrow (February 2) including the council areas of Goulburn Mulwaree, Queanbeyan-Palerang, Upper Lachlan and Yass Valley.
