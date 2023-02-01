NSW declares total fire ban around ACT

THE NSW Rural Fire Service has declared total fire bans in districts surrounding the ACT for tomorrow (February 2) including the council areas of Goulburn Mulwaree, Queanbeyan-Palerang, Upper Lachlan and Yass Valley.

The total fire ban has been declared from midnight for the Lower Central West Plains, Southern Ranges and Southern Slopes regions tomorrow due to forecast hot and windy conditions.

Also affected are council areas in the Lower central West Plains and Southern Slopes of NSW.