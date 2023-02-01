News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 16°/18° | Wednesday, February 1, 2023 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

NSW declares total fire ban around ACT

THE NSW Rural Fire Service has declared total fire bans in districts surrounding the ACT for tomorrow (February 2) including the council areas of Goulburn Mulwaree, Queanbeyan-Palerang, Upper Lachlan and Yass Valley. 

The total fire ban has been declared from midnight for the Lower Central West Plains, Southern Ranges and Southern Slopes regions tomorrow due to forecast hot and windy conditions.
Also affected are council areas in the Lower central West Plains and Southern Slopes of NSW.

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Canberra’s global climate giant dead at 75
News

Canberra’s global climate giant dead at 75

One of Australia’s leading climate scientists, Prof Will Steffen, died on Sunday. Steffen has been hailed as a leading climate thinker, selfless mentor and gifted communicator. Steffen’s colleagues and friends remember him here.

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews