Oldies bounce back from bushfire blues

OLDER Canberrans were emotionally resilient following the 2019/20 bushfires, two new reports have found.

The reports – “Older Adults’ Experiences During the 2019-2020 Bushfires” and “Impact of 2019-20 Bushfires on a Cohort of Older Adults” – examined the mental health and wellbeing of more than 1000 people, aged between 59 and 87 from Canberra and surrounds, during the 2020 bushfire season.

The joint study from the University of NSW and ACT Health found women were more likely to experience negative mental health outcomes because of the bushfires.

While people reported their mental health worsening during the bushfire period, their mental health and wellbeing quickly returned to pre-disaster levels after the bushfires.

However, those who did experience poorer mental health outcomes still scored on the lower range of mental distress.

The report also found that experiencing the bushfires led participants to appreciate what and who they have in their lives, as well as those who helped them and others in need.

Feeling prepared for natural disasters was associated with better mental and social health outcomes.

The reports can be found here.