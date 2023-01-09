Operation Toric swoops again: three arrests

THREE people have been arrested and three stolen vehicles recovered by Operation Toric in recent separate incidents.

At 8am on Friday (January 6) police located a white Toyota Camry that had been stolen earlier that morning following a burglary in Scullin.

The Camry was spotted driving in an erratic and dangerous manner, and police followed the vehicle to an address in Wanniassa.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged with breach of bail, driving a stolen motor vehicle, reckless driving, possession of stolen property and aggravated burglary.

Operation Toric officers also located a black Mitsubishi Lancer (also stolen in the Scullin burglary on Friday morning) on Saturday evening (January 7) in the Belconnen with incorrect number plates attached.

Police successfully deployed stop-sticks as the Lancer turned on to William Webb Drive. The vehicle continued to drive at speed and the pursuit was terminated due to public safety concerns.

Soon after, the Lancer was located abandoned in Spence and enquiries relating to the driver are continuing.

Also on Saturday evening, a stolen black Ford Falcon entered the ACT after being pursued by NSW Police along the Federal Highway.

Shortly after, Operation Toric officers located the Falcon on Hindmarsh Drive and successfully deployed stop-sticks as the Falcon was driven on to Yamba Drive. This pursuit was terminated due to public safety concerns, and the Falcon was located soon after, abandoned in Isaacs.

Two men aged 19 and 31 were located a short distance away and arrested.

The 19-year-old was charged with two counts of ride/drive in a motor vehicle without consent, trespass and breach of an intensive corrections order.

The 31-year-old was charged with two counts of ride/drive in a motor vehicle without consent, trespass and breach of bail.