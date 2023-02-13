Phone-detection cameras are here

TRANSPORTABLE mobile device detection cameras are being rolled out across Canberra roads from today (February 14).

Transport Canberra deputy director-general Ben McHugh says drivers will not receive fines, yet.

“Data collection during this phase of the rollout will help inform future road strategies, such as placement of cameras and ACT Policing activities,” he says.

“Having these cameras out on the road early will help inform the community that mobile device detection is coming and the importance of not being distracted while driving.

The mobile detection cameras were initially tested in February last year, with McHugh revealing the cameras work on phones, tablets and smart watches via an algorithm.

“The technology is clever, so it takes a photo of the vehicle and then runs an algorithm over the image to detect whether there’s a possibility of the driver holding or using a device, and then goes through a validation process. There’s a requirement within the technology that all of the faces and images are blurred out, so that the privacy of the operators is maintained,” he says.