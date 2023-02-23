Police concerned for missing teen

MISSING 14-year-old Clinton Benediction has not been seen or heard from since 10am this morning (February 23), and he was last seen in Holt.

Police have described Clinton as being of African appearance, about 175cm (5’9″) tall, with black hair, brown eyes and of a slim build.

Clinton is known to frequent Kippax oval, Belconnen oval and Belconnen skate park.

Anyone with information should call 131444.