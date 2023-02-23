News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 13°/16° | Thursday, February 23, 2023 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

Police concerned for missing teen

MISSING 14-year-old Clinton Benediction has not been seen or heard from since 10am this morning (February 23), and he was last seen in Holt.

Missing 14-year-old Clinton Benediction.

Police have described Clinton as being of African appearance, about 175cm (5’9″) tall, with black hair, brown eyes and of a slim build.

Clinton is known to frequent Kippax oval, Belconnen oval and Belconnen skate park.

Anyone with information should call 131444.

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews