Police hunt Porsche after night of car thefts

OPERATION Toric is hunting a grey Porsche Macan following a series of early morning property and vehicle crimes.

Police say the offences began at 1am this morning (January 20), when multiple intruders allegedly entered a house in Holt, stealing a mobile phone, jewellery, keys and a grey Porsche Macan.

At 1.20am, police received reports of an aggravated robbery in Kambah. Four men had entered the property while the owners slept, and stole a handbag, car keys, cash and a blue Ford Mustang.

The Porsche and Mustang were then sighted in “several reports” near a car fire at a high school in Waramanga.

A Downer resident woke at 3am to find both the front and back doors of the house open, and reported tools, a wallet, keys and a Toyota Hilux as stolen. The Hilux was involved in a collision on Kingsford Smith Drive and found abandoned a short time later.

At 3.40am a home alarm was activated at a Holt residence, where two motorbikes – a Kawasaki and a KTM – had been stolen by five people. The Mustang was found nearby.

A white BMW and black MG were stolen from a Ngunnawal residence at 6.30am, but have since been recovered by police.

The grey Porsche Macan has not yet been located. Any vehicle sightings to 131 444.