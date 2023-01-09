Police pounce on drug deal, two arrests

A 36-year-old Cook man and a 43-year-old Coombs woman were arrested in Hawker after a suspected drug deal last night (January 9).
A police search of the man’s vehicle located 19 clip-seal bags containing substances suspected of being illicit drugs, including methylamphetamine and synthetic heroin, prescription medications and cash.
At about 11.30pm, police searched a house in Cook and found more items similar to those seized from the man’s vehicle, along with $20,000 cash and chemicals, they say, often used in the manufacture of illicit drugs.
Due to the hazardous nature of the chemicals located, the residence was evacuated, and the search will continue today once the location has been declared safe.
Both the man and the woman will face court charged with receiving stolen property and trafficking in a controlled drug other than cannabis. The man is also charged with possession of property suspected of being the proceeds of crime.
