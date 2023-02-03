Police swoop on teenage thieves

EIGHT teenage boys – the youngest aged 13 – have been arrested in the past 24 hours as part of Operation Toric.

At about 5pm yesterday (February 2) police found three stolen vehicles in Macgregor. At 8.30pm, four boys returned to the cars.

Officers attempted to stop them driving off, but the boys rammed the police vehicle and fled.

They were chased through Latham, Flynn, Fraser and Charnwood, with police laying tyre-deflation devices three times, but the 15-year-old driver refused to stop.

When the car eventually stopped in Charnwood, the four tried to flee but were arrested.

In a separate motor vehicle incident, four more teen boys were arrested – three of whom were already on bail for previous offences relating to stolen vehicles, and two had faced the ACT Children’s Court last Friday (January 27) where they were both released on bail.

Insp Shane Scott said he was disappointed to see the same young, recidivist offenders being repeatedly arrested.

“We are doing everything we can to put recidivist offenders before the court and will continue to do our best in keeping Canberra safe from these people,” he said.

Operation TORIC targets recidivist offenders to address the increase in motor vehicle thefts and dangerous driving in the ACT.