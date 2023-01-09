Pride weekend to feature at Enlighten festival

ENLIGHTEN, Canberra’s annual autumn festival (March 3-19), will feature pride weekend for the first time.

The ACT government says it it is honouring Australia hosting WorldPride in Sydney, the first time the global event has been staged in Australia and the first time in the southern hemisphere.

Pride Weekend will be a celebration of LGTBIQA+ pride from March 10 to 12 and over the weekend, Canberra’s iconic buildings will become canvases for specially designed, pride-themed projections as part of Illuminations @ Enlighten Festival.

Fresh Out Fair Day @ Enlighten Festival, a one-day outdoor event in Glebe Park, will be a new addition to the festival on March 11.111

The event will showcase entertainment from Australia’s finest performing artists and a village of market stalls representing diverse LGTBIQA+ community organisations, local businesses and Canberra’s finest food and wines produced in the region.

The Balloon Spectacular, March 11-19, will feature a special Pride Flight to take off on the opening morning. Hot air balloons from Australia and overseas will fill the sky with a blaze of colour and movement with LGTBIQA+ flags.

Wrapping up Pride Weekend on 12 March will be Symphony in the Park @ Enlighten Festival.

Chief Minister Andrew Barr said a dedicated Pride Weekend during the Enlighten Festival would honour Australia hosting WorldPride and boost tourism to the National Capital.

“It is the first time the global event has been staged in Australia and it is fitting that the national capital will honour that achievement. It is also the 50th anniversary of the first Australian Gay Pride Week and the fifth anniversary of Marriage Equality in Australia.”