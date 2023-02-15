Queanbeyan dancers hit the national heights

TWENTY dancers from Queanbeyan’s Bom Funk Dance Studio were named National Champions for the third year in a row in the Follow Your Dreams National Dance Championships at Adelaide Convention Centre.

Bom Funk, which offers the International Certification of Dance Studies, took four teams to Adelaide to compete at the championships and all four teams came away with a win in their sections.

“Rubies” won the Contemporary Small Group section for the third year running and “Tap Kix Cadettes” won the Tap Small Group.

New to the championships this year was Bom Funk’s Hip Hop senior crew, “SideKix” and the junior crew,” JPod,” who both won their Hip Hop Small Group Sections too.

As well, Rubies and JPod battled in the Finals Gala, with Rubies awarded the Judge’s Choice Encouragement Award.

“It’s very exciting to train champions at our studio but winning has never been the focus at Bom Funk,” says Kym Degenhart, director of the studio.

“Competing at a national level is not right for every team but it gives those who want to take their dancing to the next level, motivation and drive to push themselves to new heights.”