Reaching back to a ‘pure’ past is foolish

Reader PETER ROBINSON, of Ainslie, says that attempts to reach back to a “pure” past are foolish, nasty and ultimately unsuccessful.

COLUMNIST Robert Macklin’s odd claim (“Exposed to the natural world of our yesteryear”, CN January 19) that he’d be “casting a vote for my gentle marsupial visitor” is born of the most unsettling aspect of Voice advocacy.

Namely, the romantic notion, as presented by Robert, that “the real Australia has been surviving in the Aboriginal people and their unique totemic creatures”.

In fact, the real Australia is far more complex; it also includes 97 per cent of the population without Aboriginal ancestry and the full panoply of modernity.

History warns us that attempts to reach back to a “pure” past are foolish, nasty and ultimately unsuccessful.

Peter Robinson, Ainslie

Surely, the government’s got the message?

NOW that the representatives of the Aboriginal Tent Embassy have emphatically rejected supporting the Voice, surely the government must have got the message that to proceed with the referendum would be a total waste of time, effort and $82 million of taxpayers’ money.

It is now very obvious that the Voice was an ill-considered, poorly drafted and badly managed exercise in futility, and by continuing to rush headlong to a referendum by year’s end, it shows the government to be stubborn, arrogant and out of touch with reality.

The government is treating voters with contempt by stubbornly refusing to provide important relevant details before the referendum being held and, instead, is trying to con them into voting “yes”.

It’s a very dangerous situation as with insufficient safeguards, nothing can then stop it from doing what it wants once it is enshrined into the constitution.

Mario Stivala, Belconnen

Everything, it seems, has a planned obsolescence

FURTHER to the article “Shoppers no longer buy the throwaway culture” (CN January 12), it seems that almost everything we purchase, use, work in or live in has an inbuilt planned redundancy or planned obsolescence.

For example, most electrical appliances are built to last 10-15 years before they need to be replaced. Larger appliances such as refrigerators and washing machines seem to have a planned life also of 10-15 years, depending on their complexity. High-tech appliances such as computers, smartphones and “smart” TVs are usually replaced when a more advanced model is released.

Houses are built to last, say 40-50 years before they become knock down-rebuild properties. Larger buildings, such as office blocks and shopping centres become “old fashioned” or not fit for purpose after about the same time.

This way of living, with its enormous waste of materials and labour is clearly unsustainable.

Dr Douglas Mackenzie, Deakin

Boardings fall short on light rail

ON being interviewed on 2CC, the chair of the Public Transport Association of Canberra, Ryan Hemsley, was waxing lyrically about the raging success of Stage 1 light rail and claimed that it had come in within budget.

First, then-chief minister Katy Gallagher said she would not pay more than about $650 million for Stage 1, but it came in at $1.78 billion (auditor-general’s figure).

It may have come in within budget, but budgets adjusted every year by Rattenbury and Barr for escalation – it cannot be said to have come in within early cost estimates.

Second, it cannot be called a raging success when the best it has done so far is 4.5 million boardings a year when a justification of the dodgy business case was 6.3 million.

Third, at its best of 4.5 million boardings to date, the subsidy is just on $15 a boarding (less between $2.50 and $5 for a fare).

I am yet to hear an argument for light rail from the Public Transport Association other than it’s a great idea – like sliced bread and ice cream.

Max Flint, co-ordinator, Smart Canberra Transport

‘Defensive’ Russell leaves me aghast

RUSSELL Wenholz’s defensive letter CN January 19 leaves me aghast. Russell, your initial letter was without doubt less than complimentary of CN letter-to-the-editor writers. What on earth did you expect? Surely not silent submission with a thanks-for-the-lecture and for educating us and correcting the errors of our negligent editor (steady, fella – Ed).

I have used a “pen name” in this response to comply with your request that it would be nice to see letters from people you are not familiar with. As the saying goes “if it waddles, quacks and looks like” it’s probably a duck!

“Rufus McDuck” via email

(Editor’s note: in the spirit of good humour, I have allowed the nom de plume on this occasion.)

Too much to ask, Russell?

RUSSELL Wenholz (Letters, CN January 19) wishes that there were letters from other than “the usual people” on less familiar or new subjects. Russ himself is becoming a “serial letter writer” on the now rather tired subject of “writer diversity” and “author homogeneity”.

Perhaps Russell could grant his own wish and write a little less often on little-explored or new subjects – or would that be too much to ask?

Dr Douglas Mackenzie, Deakin

Does tradition count for nothing?

DISTURBING news coming out of Melbourne: Victorian racing authorities are considering moving the running of the WS Cox Plate from October to November – moving it from the weekend between the Caulfield Cup and the Melbourne Cup carnival.

Does tradition count for nothing? Are the Victorians reacting to NSW launching new events in the (mistaken) belief that increased prize money creates more exciting racing?

Already the time-honoured LKS Mackinnon Stakes, traditionally run on the Saturday before the Melbourne Cup, is now the Champions Stakes and run after the Cup.

Russell Wenholz, Holt

Write to Rebecca about killing ‘roos

Even after the fires in 2020, ACT government continued culling kangaroos. The killing continues annually.

Kangaroo numbers have been declining for years. Just take a walk on Farrer Ridge. The 185-hectare reserve should accommodate over a hundred, but you’ll be lucky to see a few because they got shot.

Last year Red Hill was a target and there are very few kangaroos to be seen. Not one reserve has high kangaroo numbers.

It’s only when species become extinct we regret our decision as humans to protect and co-exist with our magnificent wildlife.

Environment Minister Rebecca Vassarotti can and absolutely should stop the killing immediately. Write to her at vassarotti@act.gov.au

Alex Kuch, via email