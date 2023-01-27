Recidivist teens caught in stolen car

A 14-year-old boy, who was on bail for 18 previous similar offences, has been charged with driving a motor vehicle without consent, unlicensed driving and breach of bail after officers from Operation Toric arrested him and a 14-year-old girl, and recovered a stolen vehicle hours after it was taken.

Residents of a Palmerston home awoke yesterday (January 27) to find their home had been burgled with wallets, cash and a white Toyota Camry stolen.

By 2pm, Toric officers had an eye on the Camry parked in Giralang. At 3.25pm the male teenager approached the car, got in the driver’s seat and started the engine. Police converged on the car and after a short chase on foot, the 14-year-old was arrested.

Following a review of nearby CCTV footage, a passenger in the stolen Camry was identified as a 14-year-old girl known to police. She was apprehended after approaching the scene of the previous arrest in Giralang.

The girl (who was also on bail for other offences) was charged with breaching a good behaviour (in place since November) and riding in a motor vehicle without consent.