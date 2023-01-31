Rego moves to emissions not weight of vehicles

VEHICLE registration is to be based on emissions rather than vehicle weight, the ACT government has announced today (February 1).

The government says it will “gradually transition” from the current weight-based vehicle registration system to an emissions-based system and will expand motor vehicle registration concessions.

Concessions for motor vehicle registration will be expanded to include ACT Service Access card holders and Australian Low Income Health Care card holders. Eligible card holders will receive a 100 per cent concession on motor vehicle registration from July 1.

New and used ZEV vehicles finishing the two-year free registration from May 23 will transition to the lowest-fee category, with the remainder of the light-vehicle fleet transitioning from the current weight‐based system to an emissions‐based system on July 1, 2024.

The government says the existing weight-based registration scheme imposes higher registration fees for heavier vehicles, which can penalise some heavier, but significantly lower emitting vehicles.

Under the emissions-based registration scheme, Canberrans will be able to access lower fees for lower emissions across any motor type. From the commencement of the scheme, 96 per cent of all private passenger vehicles will pay the same or less registration.

This initiative also includes 12‐months of registration discounts for new and used plug‐in hybrid (PHEVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) commencing from 1 July 2023.

The government will also extend the stamp duty waiver for passenger vehicles to also include second‐hand PHEVs and HEVs (with tailpipe emissions less than 130 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometre), for transfers of such vehicles from July 1.

Over four years the overall package of the first stage of the transition including the changes to registration fees, stamp duty and concessions will save motorists $6.6 million.