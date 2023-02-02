Reid man charged with murder of partner

A 37-year-old Reid man has been charged with the “blunt-force trauma” murder of his partner in September, 2022.

On September 9, police were called to a unit in Reid where paramedics were treating a 36-year-old woman who had suffered injuries to her body. Despite their efforts, the woman died at the scene.

Police say initial investigations were unable to identify a clear cause of death, however later information indicated the woman died as a result of blunt-force trauma.

The man was arrested yesterday (February 2).

Due to the nature of the investigation, police say it was not appropriate to release information, or make the matter public, before today.