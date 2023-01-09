‘Retired’ buses still on the road, say Libs

NON-compliant Renault diesel buses are still being used, claims the ACT opposition, in defiance of new National Disability Standards.

Liberal transport spokesman Mark Parton said despite national law stating these sort of buses be retired on the final day of 2022 they have still been in operation during the early stages of 2023.

“The Transport Minister announced in March last year that all 34 of the non-compliant Renault diesel buses would be removed from service at the end of last year and that promise appears to have been broken,” Parton said.

“This is also a breach of the National Disability Standards for Accessible Public Transport and is yet another example of the minister saying one thing and then doing the complete opposite.

“Electric buses were supposed to fully replace the old Renault’s and despite the Labor-Greens government making a song and dance about the arrival of the first of those buses, the remaining 11 are yet to materialise or appear on our roads.”