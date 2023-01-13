Revealed: ‘Lights on the Lake’ laser show

“Lights on the Lake” will transform Lake Burley Griffin into a vibrant canvas. Well, that’s the promise from the National Capital Authority for its “stunning display of light and colour projected on to two enormous water screens, accompanied by a visual feast of laser lights and a stirring soundtrack.” later this month.

But why wait until January 25-28 when ace news snapper ANDREW CAMPBELL has already got photos from last night’s (Janaury rehearsal of the 12-minute show.

Campbell says he stayed up and caught a late-night rehearsal on Lake Burley Griffin for this exclusive preview peep at “Lights on the Lake”.

"Lights on the Lake". Photo: Andrew Campbell