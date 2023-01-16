Second woman charged for jewellery theft

A SECOND person has been charged in relation to a $13,000 jewellery store theft in Tuggeranong on January 9.

The Monash woman was arrested late yesterday afternoon (January 15) in her Monash home.

Police say a 30-year-old Chisholm woman, arrested on January 10, and this 31-year-old accomplice, left the store without paying for a gold chain necklace valued at $8999 and a gold pendant valued at $4499, before leaving the area in a stolen grey BMW with a third person, a man, in the back seat.

Officers had previously searched the Monash woman’s premises in connection with the robbery, locating multiple cannabis plants, ammunition, suspected stolen property and airguns.

The woman has been charged with aggravated robbery in company, riding in a motor vehicle without consent, possessing ammunition, receiving stolen property, cultivating a controlled plant (three or more cannabis plants), theft and unauthorised possession of firearms.