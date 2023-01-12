‘Silly’ P-plater has licence cancelled

AN 18-year-old Forde man has had his provisional licence cancelled for speeding at more than 60km/h, telling police he was “being silly on his way home”.

The man – driving a white Subaru XV – reached a speed of 141km/h in an 80km/h zone along Horse Park Drive, Kenny, on Wednesday night (January 11).

Police directed the driver to stop, and found three other passengers in the vehicle.

He was issued a traffic infringement notice, fined $1841 and will accrue six demerit points.