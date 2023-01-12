News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 18°/20° | Thursday, January 12, 2023 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

‘Silly’ P-plater has licence cancelled

P-plater caught travelling at 141km/h in an 80km/h zone

AN 18-year-old Forde man has had his provisional licence cancelled for speeding at more than 60km/h, telling police he was “being silly on his way home”.

The man – driving a white Subaru XV – reached a speed of 141km/h in an 80km/h zone along Horse Park Drive, Kenny, on Wednesday night (January 11).

Police directed the driver to stop, and found three other passengers in the vehicle.

He was issued a traffic infringement notice, fined $1841 and will accrue six demerit points.

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews