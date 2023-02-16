Single-vehicle crash delays parkway traffic

A 35-year-old woman was extricated from her smashed car and taken to hospital after a single-vehicle collision brought delays and diversions to the Tuggeranong Parkway this morning (February 16).

At about 9.30am, police were called to the collision in the southbound lanes of the Tuggeranong Parkway overpass above Hindmarsh Drive. The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Police say they would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage of the collision, or the southbound lanes of the Tuggeranong Parkway around the time of the collision.

Call 1800 333000 or on the Crime Stoppers ACT website.