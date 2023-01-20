Single-vehicle crash delays traffic in Hawker
A SINGLE-vehicle incident, at the intersection of Drake Brockman Drive and William Hovell Drive in Hawker is “significantly” delaying traffic this afternoon (January 20).
The delays are in both northbound lanes on William Hovell Drive. Ambulance, Fire & Rescue and police crews are on the scene.
Emergency Services is advising motorists to avoid the area.
https://citynews.com.au/2023/a-second-car-accident-delays-traffic-in-belconnen/
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Become a supporter
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply