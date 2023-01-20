Single-vehicle crash delays traffic in Hawker

A SINGLE-vehicle incident, at the intersection of Drake Brockman Drive and William Hovell Drive in Hawker is “significantly” delaying traffic this afternoon (January 20).

The delays are in both northbound lanes on William Hovell Drive. Ambulance, Fire & Rescue and police crews are on the scene.

Emergency Services is advising motorists to avoid the area.

