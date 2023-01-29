News location:

Canberra CityNews

Stanley’s been missing over a week, anyone seen him?

Stanley Doolan-Coombs, of Franklin.

POLICE hold concerns for 15-year-old Stanley Doolan-Coombs, who was last seen at his Franklin home on January 20 and has not been heard from since.  

He is described as being  about 157cm (5’2”) tall, with shaved dark hair and a “rats tail”, brown eyes and of a slim build. He was wearing a red jumper when he was last seen.

Anyone who may have any information that could assist police in locating Stanley should call 131444.

 

