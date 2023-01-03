Teen crime spree across northern shops

POLICE were called to the Nicholls shops at 3.30am yesterday (January 3) following reports of a burglary and, while there, received another report of a burglary at the Crace shops.

Burglaries at three shops at Nicholls and two at Crace were identified with further reports from the public and police revealing a further three burglaries at the Palmerston shops, two at the Gold Creek shops and nine at the Casey shops.

Two teenage boys – aged 15 and 16 – were arrested in Giralang by 6am.

The 15-year-old has been charged with joint commission going equipped for theft, two counts of joint commission burglary – intent to commit theft, and breach of bail.

The 16-year-old has been charged with joint commission going equipped for theft, and two counts of joint commission burglary – intent to commit theft.

Police say further charges against the pair and others are expected.