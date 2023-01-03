Teeny Tiny sisters get creative 

Arts editor HELEN MUSA has news of Teeny Tiny Stevies in this week’s “Arts in the City”.

ARIA-winner, Teeny Tiny Stevies, sisters Bethany and Sibylla Stephen, will perform a mix of fan favourites and new material from their new album, “How to be Creative”, 10 songs for kids covering how to overcome self-doubt, try new things and work with others. The Playhouse, 10.30am, Sunday, January 8.

CANBERRA Youth Theatre has announced that its newest Emerging Playwright Commission has gone to Victoria-based playwright Honor Webster-Mannison, for the play “$7.48”, which was selected from more than 60 submissions from every state and territory. The commission offers an emerging playwright $16,500 to create a new, full-length work that brings the voices and stories of youth to the stage. The other finalists, Rebecca Duke and Jamie Hornsby will also receive $1500 each.

YOUTH Theatre has an enticing trio of holiday programs: “Conscience and Temptation” for school years 1 to 6, where participants play dramatic characters that grapple with moral dilemmas; “Shipwrecked!”, January 16-19, also for years 1 to 6, where participants explore being washed up on a deserted island; and “Scene Stealers”, January 16-18, for school years 7 to 10, an exploration of the actor’s process.

TO coincide with its exhibition “Viewfinder: Photography from the 1970s to Now”, the National Library has partnered with PhotoAccess for a school-holiday workshop where children aged 8-15 can experience producing a cyanotype print through a very early photo-imaging process developed in the 1840s using the sun, and harmless chemical reaction patterns and shapes can be captured.

NANCY Sever Gallery is exhibiting “Terrain”, painting, drawing, photography, installation and video by artist Janenne Eaton. who looks at some of the key signifiers of our consumer-led, info-centric society. Level 1, 131 City Walk, Civic, until January 29.