The cream of Canberra’s ‘best-of-business’ crop

Selected from more than 20,000 nominations of businesses nationwide, “CityNews” spoke with some of the ACT 2023 Telstra Best of Business Award winners.

THE ACT winners of the 2023 Telstra Best of Business Awards are part of a national awards program that celebrates and recognises small and medium-sized businesses moving Australia forward.

Telstra Retail and Regional executive Amanda Hutton said Telstra’s long legacy of awards programs had recognised exceptional businesses for more than 25 years, providing a platform to further their success and inspire others.

“To be recognised as a state winner in the Telstra Best of Business Awards is an incredible achievement, and we hope this provides each business with a well-deserved moment of celebration for the amazing work they are doing in their community”, she said.

Selected from more than 20,000 nominations of businesses nationwide, “CityNews” spoke with some of the local winners.

Award for indigenous-led facilities management

EVOLVE FM has been recognised at the ACT 2023 Telstra Best of Business Awards as the Indigenous Excellence winner.

Evolve CEO Amy Castro said that from starting out as a team of two only five years ago, she was incredibly proud of Evolve FM’s growth, to now more than 60 employees, with a third of them indigenous.

“Evolve is Australia’s first, and only, majority indigenous-owned, full-service facilities and property management company,” said Amy.

She said the business manages more than 3.6 billion sqm (including land) of space, across 669 sites, for more than 30 clients. It offers services covering tenant representation, leasing and transaction, BI and analytics, procurement, finance, facilities management, asset management, environmental and sustainability services, and project and development services.

“This is an incredible achievement which recognises the efforts of the Evolve FM team, but also the trusted and collaborative relationships we hold with our valued clients and business partners.

“Through these partnerships and over the last five years, Evolve FM has directed a $60 million Indigenous Procurement Policy (IPP) spend to Australian indigenous businesses, and $250 million IPP spend on The Sleeping Giant – a Supply Nation endorsed report on social, economic multipliers in indigenous communities.”

Amy said it was exciting to be creating equity through opportunity, breaking down intergenerational barriers and supporting staff.

“Directing this spend to indigenous business enables the realisation of social initiatives, granting self-determination, pride, independence and empowerment within indigenous communities and bringing us closer to our vision,” she said.

Visit evolvefm.com.au or call 6247 0229.

Escape reality with an award-winning experience

GOBOAT Australia’s founder and managing director Nick Tyrell said while he was hoping for the best at the ACT 2023 Telstra Best of Business Awards, he planned for the worst.

“I didn’t have a speech written, but in the end I was really proud to accept the award of Outstanding Growth on behalf of the GoBoat team,” he said.

The business opened in Canberra in 2017 with only four boats, says Nick.

“Our fifth birthday was in October, and we now have 70 boats,” he said, offering Australia’s “favourite electric picnic boat experience.”

“It is a nice way for people to escape daily life and spend more quality time with people they care about.

“I think there’s a real disconnect, being out on the water, from the world around you and from daily life, and I’m more and more excited about being able to offer that to more and more people.”

Nick said GoBoat continued to grow throughout COVID-19.

“We are also proud to now be making our boats right here in Australia, securing future growth pathways and creating more jobs,” he said.

The fleet of more than 70 eco-friendly electric boats operates at six locations across Australia – Canberra, Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, Geelong and the Gold Coast.

GoBoat Australia, 8 Trevillian Quay, Kingston. Call 1300 993208, or visit goboat.com.au

Winning nursing agency puts its clients first

NATIONAL Nursing Agency has been awarded the Championing Health award at the 2023 Telstra Best of Business Awards, with co-owner Lisa Walker “absolutely thrilled to have our amazing team recognised.”

“For us, it’s the focus we bring to the quality of the work we do, and the dedicated and talented team we attract. We are so honoured and proud,” she says.

Lisa says she started in aged care at 16 helping her parents in the business and now owns the business with her husband, Matthew.

“We fulfil a niche market, contracting an amazing, quality team of nurses and carers in the Canberra region.

“We are not owned by the government, we help people at a number of facilities in Canberra. The business has been in my family for 25 years.

“Our team’s ability to put our clients’ and patients’ needs first is one of our greatest assets.

Lisa says that over the past eight years she and Matthew have worked exceedingly hard to build up the business.

“This award means so much,” she says.

“We have amazing community spirit in Canberra and our team love to give back to the community by providing outstanding care.”

National Nursing Agency, 3/85 Hoskins Street, Mitchell. Call 6241 3525 or visit nationalhealthcare.com.au