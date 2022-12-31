The Mint and CSIRO press first coins of 2023

“Creatures of the Deep” 2023 coin Queen Elizabeth II on the 2023 $1 coin

THE Royal Australian Mint and CSIRO have collaborated to showcase a “Creatures of the Deep” collection on the first coins pressed in 2023.

Mint CEO Leigh Gordon has welcomed back keen coin collectors for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are excited to bring back this annual tradition and have members of the public gather in person to collect the first coins, as well as observe the exciting new theme of the collection – Creatures of the Deep,” says Gordon.

CSIRO acting CEO Elanor Huntington said the coins celebrate the CSIRO’s flagship vessel, “The Investigator”, as well as rarely seen deep sea creatures including bigfin squid, brittle star, dumbo octopus, gold coral, cactus urchin and the spiny king crab.

An image of Queen Elizabeth II features on the other side of the coins, and includes the dates she reigned, 1952 to 2022.