There may be smoke from three prescribed burns

SMOKE may be visible from three prescribed burns on Thursday, in Gordon, Molonglo Valley and Garran.

The burns – weather permitting – will run at Point Hut Road in Gordon, Kama Nature Reserve in Molonglo Valley and the Hughes-Garran Woodland.

Fire managers say the prescribed burns will improve the condition of native woodlands, create a better habitat for native species, and reduce the risk of fire in the area.

A buffer zone will be created around the perimeter of each prescribed burn.

Fire managers say every effort is made to conduct burns in weather conditions that will minimise the impact of smoke, but temporary smoke cover is possible.