Whether it’s floor coverings, house renovations, new furnishings or native plants for the garden, we’ve been talking to experts who understand the value of home improvements.

Be it the house or the garden, there’s never a wrong time to make things great around the house.

Home improvements for the home office

EX-Government Furniture sees the at-home office as a recent necessity for home improvements, says co-owner James Fullerton.

“With people working from home two or three days a week, it’s time to move from the end of the dining room table into an at-home office space,” he says.

“We have loads of office chairs that have just come in. As well as a lot of sit-stand desks and mobile storage for upgrading your home office to the new normal.”

He says the business, which has been operating for more than three decades, has become a well recognised part of Fyshwick offering a wide range of dining, office, outdoor tables and wall accessories for any home improver.

“We have quite a lot of designer pieces to upgrade your basic spaces, like dining and lounge rooms,” he says.

James says he has interesting options spanning a wide variety of time periods and designer styles “adjusting to all kinds of budgets.”

Ex-Government Furniture also has home-style prints and wall accessories helping to personalise any space, says James.

Ex-Government Furniture, 6 Yallourn Street, Fyshwick. Call 6280 6490 or visit exgovfurniture.com

Kim makes renovation a ‘stress-free’ experience

AS the owner of Renovation Matters, Kim Persson says her love of renovating has taken her passion from a hobby to a successful business.

With more than 45 renovations completed, she says the business has the experience to transform homes to the best effect.

“We can help people to maximise their profit when renovating to sell,” says Kim.

“The current interest-rate hikes have had an impact on the market, so having a well-presented property when selling is key.”

“I’m still hearing from some real estate agents that houses that are unrenovated or needing repairs are sitting on the market and not moving,” she says.

“There are some areas you must not miss when selling.”

“It’s currently a buyer’s market rather than seller’s market, so you have to be very strategic with the areas you renovate and be sure not to overcapitalise,” says Kim.

“We can also help with all internal and external transformations including landscaping and fencing to ensure your property has great street appeal and is inviting to potential buyers.”

Kim says the business can also renovate homes to make them more “functional and enjoyable” for people looking to make the most of staying in their home.

“We can tackle small repairs and maintenance, larger extensions, new builds and anything in between,” she says.

“There’s nothing we can’t do to help make the renovation a stress-free experience.”

Renovation Matters, call Kim on 0427 696662 or visit renovationmatters.com.au

Cellular blinds saves on cooling costs

FYSHWICK’S dollar curtains + blinds has the country’s largest range of Australian-made curtains, blinds, shutters and awnings, says marketing manager, Melia Mangan.

“We are one of 30 stores in Australia providing hand-crafted window coverings.”

“In our store, you can feel the fabric samples, see all colourways and experience the large-scale size of what the window coverings will look like,” she says.

“We are unique in that we offer full-length curtain samples that you can borrow and try at home.

“We also offer a free design, measure and quote service.”

The business specialises in cellular blinds for windows.

“Our window coverings can provide security and climate and light control, increasing the aesthetic of the home,” says Melia

“The unique cell construction of our blinds makes it difficult for heat energy to transfer in and out of the window, providing superior insulation properties.

“This can save customers up to 32 per cent more on heating and cooling costs compared to a standard roller blind.”

The cellular blinds fabrics are available in blockout, translucent or both and provide a child safe solution, says Melia.

dollar curtains + blinds, 135 Newcastle Street, Fyshwick. Call 6280 9272 or visit dollarcurtainsandblinds.com.au

The go-to home renovator

ESTABLISHED in 2015, Canberra-based company TradeWise Renovations is quickly becoming the go-to company for home renovations, says owner Angelo Nardi.

The business specialises in all aspects of interior renovations including custom built kitchens, bathrooms and laundries.

“We also offer a comprehensive design and drafting service,” he says.

With a complete team of qualified tradespeople at their disposal and strong working relationships with some of Canberra’s largest suppliers, Angelo says “there is not much we can’t handle”.

The business is family owned and has more than 30 years of experience building and renovating in the Canberra area.

“We believe our success comes down to three things: excellent service, excellent communication and excellent product,” he says.

“It’s all about the customer experience,” says Angelo.

The business also offers an “obligation-free quote”.

TradeWise Renovations. Call 0430 172451 or visit tradewiserenovations.com

Home designs that make a difference

REIMAGINED Habitat was opened in 2017 as a passive house design business, says owner Michael Drage.

Their aim is to “help people live in healthier, more energy efficient, sustainable homes,” he says.

“We incorporate energy efficient principles throughout the design process- without compromising on the aesthetic.

“We ensure that the homes we design function well, save on utilities and provide the user an oasis of calm.”

Michael says most clients find the business because of its focus on energy efficiency, “but are delighted to discover the collaborative design process we offer.”

“We offer a complete interior and building design service for home improvements and new construction, with a team blend of experienced designers and graduates who bring fresh perspectives to the thinking and visualisation of our projects.

“The combination of experience and unbridled design thinking creates enviable results for our clients.”

Michael says the team wants to help clients to achieve healthier, more energy efficient, beautiful spaces to live and grow in.

“We are launching some pre-designed one and two-bedroom units that can be used as granny flats, Airbnb spaces or retreats. We have a range of designs, with some achieving the maximum 10 star-rating for Canberra, meaning they use virtually no energy for heating and cooling.”

Reimagined Habitat, 18 Creswell Street, Campbell. Call 0419 391282, or visit reimaginedhabitat.com.au

‘Affordable, good-quality’ renovations

BUDGET Reno specialises mainly in full bathroom and kitchen renovations, says owner Jorge Quiceno.

“But we can also undertake a wide range of projects from commercial building and home extensions to one-off repairs and maintenance.”

He says no matter what type of building, Budget Reno can create the bathroom or kitchen of your dreams.

“The business opened in Canberra in 2016, but I have been doing this sort of work for a long time before that,” he says.

“I love designing and I’ve got a background in architecture.”

Jorge says his team are happy to offer expert advice with creative suggestions, and provide “superb workmanship” while paying attention to detail.

The business also offers rendering services using a variety of materials including cement and flexible acrylic, and painting services for indoor and outdoor settings, as well as protective coatings for timber decks and pergolas.

“At Budget Reno we offer a good price, it’s affordable but more importantly, it’s good quality,” says Jorge.

“No job is too big or too small for our highly skilled tradespeople and, of course, we do our best to work with minimum disruption to you, with full clean up when we’re done.”

Budget Reno, 6 Isa Street, Fyshwick. Call Jorge on 0413 494308 or visit budgetreno.com.au

‘Uniquely beautiful’ garden improvements

COOL Country Natives continues to stock the largest range of native Australian plants in the Canberra region, says owner Karen Brien.

She says a lovely garden adds to the amenity and value of any house. “Native Australian plants are uniquely beautiful and deserve to be in every garden,” says Karen.

“The garden is the finishing touch to any home improvement project that can be completed by any home improver.”

Her dedicated team of knowledgeable staff say they’re happy to talk to customers and help them with any queries.

“We know how it grows and what it requires,” says Karen.

“We have a huge range of possibilities for your garden with new stock coming every week,” she says.

“We currently have some really exciting plants in the nursery, including rare brachychitons, the newly-released purple paramour and legacy flame grevillea.”

Karen says the relatively mild and moist summer means it’s a great year to get plants established for maximum growth.

“Shoppers can also find groundcovers, grasses, ferns, climbers and small-to-large shrubs and trees such as acacia, banksia, crowea, daisies, ferns and grevillea.”

Karen says everyone is welcome at the next market day on March 4.

Cool Country Natives, 5A Beltana Road, Pialligo. Call 6257 6666 or visit coolcountrynatives.com.au

Furniture to suit any home needs

OWNER of Timberland Furniture Tony Purdy says he has a range of beautiful furniture that includes almost anything the home needs: bedding, dining suites, TV units, coffee tables, buffets and more.

“We specialise mainly in Australian hardwood furniture,” he says.

“It can adorn different rooms of the house, and can be complemented by any piece of furniture. You can’t beat it, as far as I’m concerned.

“Everything is good quality, and our furniture represents value for money.

“We try to find things a little bit quirky and different because there’s no point having the same products as everyone else.”

Tony says size is often an issue for clients, so whether it’s a TV unit, bookcase or buffet table, Timberland Furniture can custom-make furniture to fit the space.

“We can do simple designs and offer some custom-made pieces, including the customisation of fabric on lounges, or sizing and colouring, even the type of wood that gets used.

“We customise a particular piece to meet the customer’s requirements,” he says.

Timberland Furniture, 100 Barrier Street, Fyshwick. Call 6280 7411, or visit timberlandfurniture.com

Offering a large range of quality flooring

ENDEAVOUR Carpets offers the largest range of top-quality floor coverings in Canberra and Queanbeyan, with options that help keep the home warm in the winter and cool in the summer, says co-owner Taylor O’Brien.

Established in 1970, and still a family run business, Taylor says the business has maintained its original objective of displaying exceptional choices of carpet, timber, laminate and hybrid flooring, vinyl, vinyl planks and rugs.

Taylor describes their Fyshwick-based showroom as Canberra’s “greatest floor show” with thousands of samples on display, and an experienced team of flooring specialists to make the customer’s experience as easy as possible.

“Our showroom is so great that other retailers send their customers to view our huge range of top-quality floor coverings,” she says.

“As a family business, Endeavour Carpets appreciates that customers are spoilt for choice in a competitive market place, and so maintains an objective to offer the best service and products available and for the best possible price,” she says.

When customers visit Endeavour Carpets, Taylor says they experience a good, old-fashioned service from a long-standing, local family business.

“This is what really sets Endeavour Carpets apart from any regular carpet store,” she says.

“At Endeavour Carpets, we don’t just endeavour, we do.”

Endeavour Carpets, 33 Isa Street, Fyshwick. Call 6280 6132 or visit endeavourcarpets.com.au

Distinctive ways to give the home a special touch

SOUTH Pacific Hemp, Canberra’s first all hemp store, features a range of linen, fabrics, bedding, cushions and more to add a unique touch to the home, says manager Sue Booth.

“Hemp gives years of wear while its breathing ability, antibacterial and antiviral properties help promote good sleep, health and wellbeing,” says Sue.

“Hemp protects your skin by naturally filtering UV light. It also resists bacterial growth and breathes excellently, preventing odours. It has four times the strength of cotton and it won’t weaken when washed.

That’s just the start of what’s on offer at the store, says Sue.

“In terms of fabric, there’s everything from belts, bags and bedding to scarves and throws, plant-dyed yarns to reusable make-up removal pads,” she says.

“Our selection of products extends to a unique collection of hemp foods, hemp seed oils, with gorgeous balms and skin creams, babycare, homewares, accessories and pet products.”

Sue says the team is always excited to help customers explore the extensive range.

“Come ask us about what the hemp plant offers, from the benefits of CBD oil to the selection of skincare and beauty products.”

South Pacific Hemp, 84 Wollongong Street, Fyshwick. Call 0431 318898 or visit southpacifichemp.com.au