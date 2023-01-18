Time to move Summernats somewhere else

Reader and Downer resident SUE DYER has had a gutful of Summernats…

THE Summernats’ ethos, its crowds and government proponents have been wrecking the local environment and residential amenity for too many decades now (“Burnout clown has his car seized” and “Police union blasts Summernats security”, citynews.com.au January 8 and 9).

While the four relevant ACT ministers for tourism, health, environment and sustainability all live between the raucous burnout “festival” site and the CBD, they are just a bit too far away to have to hunker down and eschew hosting any private socialising opportunities in early January, as day and night noise and highly toxic fumes fill the air in and around large parts of inner-north suburbs.

And again, regular lead-up revving and roaring hooning before Christmas presaged what was to come.

The new donuts and long trails of burnout rubber and wavelike markings criss crossing white lines on many key roads and suburban streets in and around EPIC became heavily layered up during Summernats 35. Empty suburban streets at 2.30am also encouraged visiting cars to deliberately rage towards their homestays, leaving even more tyre tread on tight cul-de-sac corners.

Fed-up locals know this behaviour will not disappear over the coming months – every year the clearly visible tyre markings encourage more bull-headed drivers to loudly rev and screech in the vicinity of EPIC as night approaches.

The main males in power in the ACT government appear happy to turn a blind eye and remain silent yet again despite new community complaints, leaving it to Summernats profit-makers to make the usual weak sounds of concern and contrition as negotiations for another possible five-year “event” contract edge closer.

The continuing lack of transparency about this contract and delivery of related infrastructure budget items at EPIC only reinforces the failure to call out these costly and unwanted boorish and dangerous behaviours?

Given the history and costs of every past Summernats’ incursion into the wider community, and in view of the 7000 or so additional residents who will be living in at least two new and very densified locations close to EPIC in the coming years, it is time for the Labor-Greens government to commit to moving Summernats to a far less intrusive and disruptive southside location or even further out into the open spaces of the ACT.

Fuel costs for travelling from accommodation, hospitality and shopping venues to a new, more spacious site would be chicken feed for visitors and car-entry owners who have willingly poured tens of thousands of dollars into their prized vehicles.

The continuing inability or unwillingness of authorities to address illegal overflow parking adjacent to EPIC and along the much vaunted “Gateway Boulevard” to the national capital would be avoided, too.

The minister for planning and residential amenity should also ensure that the new raft of planning reforms prevents such noisy and polluting multi-day events being held anywhere near established suburbs, especially those slated for strong population growth between now and 2030.

“Grumpy” is an occasional column written by readers. Getty grumpy at editor@citynews.com.au