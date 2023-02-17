Total fire ban closes Googong Foreshore

THE Googong Foreshore will be closed tomorrow (February 18) due to a total fire ban that has been declared for the Queanbeyan-Palerang council area.
The ban is the third since February 2 and will begin at midnight tonight, due to forecast hot and windy conditions.
The foreshore closures include recreation areas, the boat ramp, car park and walks.
The total fire ban includes the Goulburn Mulwaree, Upper Lachlan and Yass Valley council areas, as well as council areas in the Southern Slopes and Eastern Riverina.
