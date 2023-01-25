Two charged with vandalising endangered trees

POLICE searches in Torrens and Greenway yesterday (January 24) found stolen chainsaws, tools, firearm parts, drugs, ammunition and unlawfully obtained firewood, and brought two men to court for allegedly vandalising endangered trees.

Police and ACT Parks and Conservation officers believe the two men were receiving stolen chainsaws and other equipment to illegally vandalise endangered tree species, which were then sold for personal gain.

A/Supt Rod Anderson said that close working relations with partner agencies and the Canberra community helped bring these men before the court.

“Every theft and burglary should be reported to police as they can contribute to an intelligence picture. In this situation, such intelligence has allowed us to obtain search warrants, recover the stolen goods and protect these endangered trees,” he said.

While a significant amount of stolen property had been recovered, the investigation remained active and ongoing, he said. Police expected to lay charges against other people in coming days.