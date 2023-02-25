Two teens charged with murder over ‘stupid’ stabbing

By Peter Bodkin in Sydney

TWO teenagers have been charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death during a brawl in Brisbane’s southeast that police have described as an example of “young people being stupid”.

Queensland police on Saturday said two boys – aged 15 and 16 – had been arrested and charged following the deadly confrontation between two groups at Underwood just after 1am on Friday.

Supt Brendan Smith said the 20-year-old man’s death was the result of a chance meeting between the groups and he was convinced the violent incident had no connection to any gang activities.

The two teenagers, neither of whom had a history of violent crimes, were arrested on Friday afternoon, when one was located at a Helensvale shopping centre.

Police also recovered a black Audi sedan from the centre’s car park after earlier making a public appeal for sightings of the vehicle.

Supt Smith said the ages of the teenagers accused of murder were confronting and the death was an example of a young person being killed over “absolute rubbish”.

Police said the early morning clash followed a verbal altercation when the two teens came home from a social event.

“It’s another one of those instances – and we’ve been talking about it for a long time – about living your life without a knife,” Smith said.

“This is a classic example – had they not had a knife, we wouldn’t be here today. (It’s) young people being stupid, to put it simply.”

The 20-year-old didn’t initially realise he had been seriously injured, but he later asked his friends to call police and an ambulance as he was walking down the street, police said.

He subsequently collapsed and was found unresponsive at the scene, where he was later declared dead.

Both teenagers were denied bail and they are due to appear in Brisbane Children’s Court.