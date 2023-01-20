News location:

Canberra CityNews

Friday, January 20, 2023

‘Unregistered’ vet raided in Hall

A 78-year-old Hall woman has been charged for the unauthorised possession of several veterinary drugs, and providing a veterinary service when not registered.

Acting on information received from “multiple sources” police, in assistance with RSPCA inspectors, executed a search warrant on the house in Hall finding the unauthorised possession of several veterinary drugs.

The 78-year-old woman will appear in court on February 15.

