‘Unregistered’ vet raided in Hall

A 78-year-old Hall woman has been charged for the unauthorised possession of several veterinary drugs, and providing a veterinary service when not registered.
Acting on information received from “multiple sources” police, in assistance with RSPCA inspectors, executed a search warrant on the house in Hall finding the unauthorised possession of several veterinary drugs.
The 78-year-old woman will appear in court on February 15.
