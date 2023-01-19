Victims of Crime Commissioner gets another five years

HEIDI Yates has been reappointed for another five years as the ACT Victims of Crime Commissioner.

“I am pleased that Ms Yates has been reappointed to the role of ACT Victims of Crime Commissioner. Ms Yates is an experienced member of the Human Rights Commission,” said Human Rights Minister Tara Cheyne.

Last month, Chief Minister Andrew Barr, in announcing a Board of Inquiry (The ACT equivalent of a royal commission) into the conduct of police and prosecutors in the rape case against former Liberal staffer Bruce Lehrmann, said the inquiry would also look at whether the support provided to the complainant Brittany by the ACT Victims of Crime Commissioner “aligned with the relevant statutory framework”. The final terms of reference for the inquiry are yet to announced.

Minister Cheyne said: “During her time as commissioner, Ms Yates has been instrumental in driving reforms to sexual assault laws, improving supports for victim survivors and actioning the recommendations of the Projects Assisting Victims’ Experience and Recovery Review. Her significant contributions to the community have been recognised with her nomination for 2023 ACT Australian of the Year.”

First appointed to the role in 2018, Yates will continue for a new five-year term commencing from March 19.