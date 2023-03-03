Volunteer gets a lesson in art and life 

WHEN Nepalese-born graphic artist and filmmaker Prajdnik Awasthi responded to a call for a volunteer with an interest in art, he was paired with former trade commissioner to New York and avid art collector John Bush.

Prajdnik, 30, who migrated to Canberra seven years ago to study art, said was eager to give back to his new hometown by helping an older person. Instead, he quickly worked out he was getting mentored.

John, 91 and trade commissioner to New York in the ’80s, lives independently at Bruce with the support of HammondCare, an independent Christian charity offering home and aged care.

John has taken Prajdnik into his world of visiting the latest Canberra exhibitions, collecting intriguing works and reading about new artists and trends.

Prajdnik said: “Every time we get together, he shows me around, often art exhibitions. He introduces me to people – it’s great.

“He even gives me feedback on my own art. He’s very sweet with it.”

John said he looked forward to his time on a Saturday with Prajdnik. He believed Prajdnik was talented but counsels he should “widen” his talent beyond digital art. John said he preferred more traditional, oil-based works.

“I want to encourage Prajdnik to not just look at digital art but to look at the broader perspective of art in the galleries,” said John.

“I am not particularly interested in digital art, but I think he’s quite gifted and talented, he’s a graduate of the ANU School of Art.”

One of John’s preferred spots is the Beaver Galleries at Deakin where the two visited recently. Nancy Sever Gallery in Civic is another favourite.

Prajdnik said the opportunity to spend time with John helped fill an emotional void he felt being so far from family in Nepal.

“Through this volunteer role, John is helping me learn more about Canberra and I am getting out more,” said Prajdnik.

HammondCare head of Volunteer Services Belinda Holst said volunteers could get as much from the volunteering experience as the client they were spending time with.

“The myth about volunteering is that it’s all about the client you’re visiting, and they are the person who will gain the most,” she said.

As well as the sense of purpose from giving back, Ms Holst said volunteers reported an improvement in self-esteem and confidence. HammondCare had 29 volunteers working with home-care clients around Canberra, part of a 750-volunteer contingent in NSW, Victoria and the ACT working in residential aged care, hospitals and community home care.

However, volunteer numbers were still down on pre-covid levels.

In the ACT, HammondCare had roles for people keen to volunteer in social/visitor and pastoral care, as well as volunteer spots for musicians or singers, gentle hand massagers, flower arrangers, lolly trolley operators and volunteers with pets. Other ways volunteers could help include driving a small minibus, assisting with exercise or cooking classes and crafts.

Enquiries to hammond.com.au/volunteer or call 1800 793399.