Witnesses sought to pedestrian collision

A COLLISION between a cyclist and a pedestrian photographer on New Year’s Eve has left the pedestrian with significant injuries.
Police are seeking witnesses to the collision, which occurred in Stromlo Forest Park on the Old Duffy Descent on Saturday, December 31 around 8.30am.
Anyone with information is urged to call 1800 333 000.
