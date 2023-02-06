Woman pulls knife to rob driver

A YOUNG female, who pulled a knife on the man giving her a lift to Civic has been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and breaking her bail conditions.

The alleged victim gave three people (two women and one man) a lift to Glebe Park at around 5.50pm yesterday (February 5). On arrival in Coranderrk Street, Reid (next to Glebe Park) police allege the woman produced a knife and demanded the driver’s wallet and phone.

When the driver refused, he was assaulted.

Two of the three individuals (both women) ran from the vehicle through Glebe Park and were followed by the male driver who was trying to retrieve his property.

Police are still seeking to identify the second woman and the man and believe the man was wearing a light grey hoodie and light grey tracksuit and ran from the location in an unknown direction.

Police believe there were multiple witnesses in the park and ask anyone who may have information to call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.