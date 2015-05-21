It’s not a playground, it’s outdoor fitness equipment

SHANE Rattenbury has announced the installation of new fitness equipment at three sites across the ACT as part of an ACT Government initiative to get more Canberrans active and outdoors.

“New fitness equipment has been installed at the Tuggeranong town park in Greenway, John Knight Memorial Park in Belconnen and Theodore oval in Theodore,” Shane said.

“Each site received an aerobic walker, parallel bars, leg press, trapeze rings and an overhead challenge. Tuggeranong town park also received a push up bar, sit up board, pull up bar and chin up bars. John Knight Memorial Park also received a shoulder press, pull up bar and chin up bars, while a leg lift and dip bar and a push up bar was installed at Theodore oval. The locations and type of equipment was selected based on feedback from the community gathered during consultation last year.

“It is an alarming statistic that almost two-thirds of Canberrans are overweight or obese, but the good news is we have a great range of outdoor fitness equipment available that is free to whoever wants to use it.

“Exercise and the great outdoors are a great combination. Not only do you get to breathe in the fresh air, but the natural environment has hills and other obstacles that provide a challenge in your fitness routine. The ACT already has a number of great locations for outdoor exercise, and these three new sites will provide improved facilities and even greater access to exercise equipment.

“The public will now be able to use the equipment, but some of the grass areas at the sites will remain protected by fencing until early spring to allow grass to establish.”

To get out and get active, get your outdoor fitness journey started with the help of the new website at act.gov.au/outdoorfitness

