Arts / Big prize for best sculptor

THE Outdoor Sculpture Festival that was such a success in springtime 2014 is coming back to Canberra Grammar School, along with the new CGS Harris Hobbs Outdoor Sculpture Prize, sponsored by landscape artists Karina Harris and Neil Hobbs.

In 2014 the prize was for smaller sculptures, and was by Jacqueline Bradley for her installation of sculpted shoes, “

“Softly Softly”.

This time the heritage-listed CGS outdoor campus will be used to highlight the range of sculptural forms entered, which may vary “from the ephemeral to the monumental”, as they say—and will be heading into winter.

The month-long visual arts event will run from May 16 to June 18 under the title “Sculpture on the Campus”, and will feature submissions from professional artists from Canberra and the surrounding regions, with eligible works submitted being judged to win the $10,000 prize.

The campus will be enhanced by several permanent outdoor sculpture acquisitions funded from commissions from the sales of work from exhibitions in the CGS Gallery over the past 25 years.

Artists are invited to submit entries for the Outdoor Sculpture Prize by Friday April 21 to cgs.act.edu.au/community/harrishobbsprize/

Sites are available throughout the campus and artists may inspect the site in advance to consider the placement of their work. If artists wish to consider site specific responses contact Trevor Dunbar at trevor.dunbar@cgs.act.edu.au

