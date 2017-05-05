Arts / World premiere of new Australian carillon music

The premiere will include a collection of 10 new works for carillon, “Australian Miniatures for Carillon”, which saw Dr Laue and Ms Lyn Fuller, lead carillonist and president of the Carillon Society of Australia, bring together leading Australian composers to develop the works, including Gerard Brophy, Judith Clingan AM, Andrew Ford, Matthew Hindson AM, Elena Kats-Chernin, Becky Llewellyn, Kate Moore, Larry Sitsky AO, Jessica Wells, and Dr Chris Sainsbury.

THE first collection of carillon music put together in Australia, by Australian composers, will have its world premiere today (May 5) according National Carillon’s senior carillonist Dr Thomas Laue from the ANU School of Music.

“With its uniquely local flavour,”Australian Miniatures for Carillon” is an important body of work for Australia,” Dr Laue says.

The pieces, called miniatures, are only two to five minutes in length, and will be played at special concerts at the National Carillon this Friday, Saturday and Sunday as part of the Canberra International Music Festival.

They will then be played in Barcelona at the World Carillon Federation Congress on July 3, and then in towns throughout Belgium later that month.The project is a collaboration between the ANU School of Music, The National Capital Authority, the Canberra International Music Festival and the World Carillon Federation, with support from the Australia Council for the Arts.”Australian Miniatures for Carillon”. At Lake Burley Griffin on Friday, May 5 from 5pm, Saturday, May 6 at 11am and Sunday, May 7 at 12.30pm.