Construction begins at Crookwell wind farm

CONSTRUCTION has begun today, October 17, on the foundations for 28 turbines at the “Crookwell 2” wind farm, which will produce around 304,000 megawatt hours per year, says Minister for Climate Change and Sustainability Shane Rattenbury.

Mr Rattenbury says the wind farm will power about 41,600 Canberra homes, which is around a quarter of Canberra households.

Each of the farm’s 28 turbines will produce more power than all eight of the “Crookwell 1” wind farm turbines combined. The new farm is a project in the 2016 Next Generation renewables auction and is being developed by Global Power Generation Australia.

Supported by ACT large feed-in tariffs, “Crookwell 2” is the last reverse auction project to commence construction. It is due to begin generation in 2018 along with two other ACT feed-in-tariff supported wind farms, Sapphire and Hornsdale Stage 2. Stage 3 of the Hornsdale wind farm will begin generation in 2019.

More information on the “Crookwell 2” wind farm can be found here.

